WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's team hilariously display their 'unconditional support' for Belarusian with fun skit video

Aryna Sabalenka and her team recently starred in a hilarious video showcasing "unconditional support" for the Belarusian. Sabalenka and her team have good camaraderie off the court and regularly share funny snippets with the fans.

Recently, Sabalenka took to Instagram to share a video of her team, including Andrei Vasilevski, Anton Dubrov, and Jason Stacy, standing as a group. They were whispering some bad things about her, while the Belarusian was walking past them, reacting to their statements through gestures and expressions.

"Honestly, I love her but she is kind of a problem. No, and I hope she is okay and I felt super bad but I am also like…… I love her but like….. I love her but she is an attention wh*re," the team can be heard whispering.

Watch the video below:

Sabalenka's team has shared a lot of fun moments together. Recently, the World No. 2 took to Instagram to ask her fans to pick which of her team member's hairstyles they would pick.

"Which hairstyle would you pick? Sorry Anton," Sabalenka wrote.

Later, she revealed that she would prefer Anton Dubrov's hairstyle.

"Me personally would pick Anton. Sorry Anton part 2," she wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka: "I would call them my family"

Aryna Sabalenka heaped praise on her team during the pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Italian Open. The Belarusian said that she was very close to her team and even referred to them as family.

Sabalenka said that they have always been there for her, during both, the good and bad times. Sabalenka added that she also tries to be there for them whenever they need her.

"I'm very close to my team. I would call them my family. They've been there for me no matter what. I had so many tough life situations, and they were there for me supporting me and doing everything for me. I'm trying to pay them back same way. I'm always there for them. Whatever they need, I'm happy to help them," Sabalenka said to the press.

Sabalenka also stated the importance of having the right people around, saying that it was pertinent that you trust the people around, irrespective of the size of the team.

"It's also important to bring the right people, meaning the people you can trust, you're assuring those people 100%. It doesn't matter if it's 10 or if it's one person, it's all about having the right people around you," she said.