WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's US Open SF win makes Belarusian commentator ecstatic as he begins singing "The Eye of the Tiger on air

Aryna Sabalenka's stunning 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10-5) win in the US Open semifinals prompted an unusual celebration from a Belarusian commentator. The World No. 2 rallied from a set down to beat the former US Open finalist Madison Keys at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the semifinals of the New York Major.

The Belarusian started the match shakily as Keys bageled her in the first set and was just one game away from reaching the final. However, an inspiring comeback from Sabalenka paved the way for her to eventually beat the American and reach her second Grand Slam final.

In a video that has been going around on X (formerly Twitter), a Belarusian commentator was on cloud nine following Aryna Sabalenka's win over Keys in the late-night thriller. The commentator celebrated her win live on air and even started to sing the song, The Eye of the Tiger, an iconic American song released in the 1980s.

You can watch a video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Australian Open winner later reflected on her match and commended Keys for playing so well. She also expressed pride in turning the game toward her after a shaky start.

"It was a really incredible match," she said. "[Keys] played unbelievable tennis. And I'm really proud of myself that I was able to turn around this game and get this win because it was just incredible."

The win was Sabalenka's third over Keys. The duo have faced each other four times, with the Belarusian leading their head-to-head, 3-1. Keys' only win came in 2021.

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Coco Gauff in the US Open final

US Open Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 US Open. The Belarusian won the 2023 Australian Open and the US Open tie will be her second Grand Slam final appearance of the year.

Gauff, on the other hand, will also appear in her career's second Grand Slam final. The American lost the 2022 French Open title to Iga Swiatek. The American earlier beat Karolina Muchova to reach the final in New York. This will also be Sabalenka and Gauff's first meeting on the tour.

Irrespective of the US Open final's outcome, Aryna Sabalenka will debut at World No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings on Monday. The Belarusian will replace four-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek.

The Pole attained the top spot in 2022 and hasn't been replaced since then. Sabalenka earlier came very close to dethroning Swiatek from the top spot but failed to capitalize on the situation.