Aryna Sabalenka took part in a heated exchange with the Rome crowd during her quarterfinals match against Zheng Qinwen at the Italian Open. The Belarusian was seen getting frustrated with the behaviour displayed by the crowd, which led her to scream out obscenities, which was followed by her getting a code violation.

Sabalenka was seen acutely lacking control since the beginning of the clash, which gave the Chinese an early 6-4 lead in the first set of the match. She kept getting progressively frustrated as the match continued and was unable to return the shots of Zheng.

When her opponent was in a 2-1 lead, she snubbed at a spectator who was seen enraging her. This was followed by the World No. 1 receiving a code violation on the grounds of audible obscenity. A clip of the incident surfaced online as well.

"Come on Aryna, play tennis," said the crowd member.

"Shut the f**k up," replied Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka eventually went on to lose the match 6-4, 6-3 to Zheng, which marked the first win of the Chinese over her in their last seven clashes. This also ended the 3-time Grand Slam Champions' run in Rome that would have been a crucial stepping stone for the tennis star for her upcoming French Open campaign.

Things Aryna Sabalenka needs to work on ahead of the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka, who will comfortably go into the French Open as one of the top contenders and a fan favorite, still has some crucial work to do to clinch the coveted Grand Slam title. She will be looking primarily to lower the amount of unforced errors, especially the double faults, a trend that has been dominant in her past few performances and has cost her many points.

Her 2025 season has been laced with many titles, including some prominent ones in Miami and Madrid. However, she's often observed getting in her own head, which has also been the reason that has led her to crushing losses in the finals, most notably in this year's Australian Open.

Even though she has been able to channel her aggression positively in her game and allows herself to feel the heat during her matches, she will look to keep a check on it to avoid any mishaps taking place while she is on the court, like the one seen in today's match.

The main draws of the French Open will kick off on May 25, 2025.

