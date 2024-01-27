WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka shares hilarious moment with her team at Australian Open presentation ceremony after earlier mock-chastising

Aryna Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday, January 27, defeating Zheng Qinwen of China in the final.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, was at her best against the No. 12 seeded Zheng in the showpiece. The Belarusian was the defending champion and had not dropped a set en route to the title contest, a record she maintained against Zheng with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Aryna Sabalenka broke Zheng's serve thrice in the match and saved four break points to defend her title. The Chinese star showed some fight and saved four championship points on Sabalenka's serve but could not stop her from clinching the trophy.

In her victory speech, the Belarusian gave a special shoutout to her team, coach Anton Dubrov, physiotherapist Jason Stacy, and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski. When the camera turned towards them, the trio and others in Sabalenka's player's box gestured a heart emoji to the delight of the World No. 2 and the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka thanked her team after the victory and joked that they did a better job this time than at the 2024 Brisbane International final, where she lost 6-0, 6-3 to Elena Rybakina.

"Team, wow. You see guys, I put a little bit of pressure on them after Brisbane final. And we did a little bit better in this one. But yeah, thank you so much for being by my side no matter what," Sabalenka said in her victory speech.

"I think I have everything, I mean I forgot what I wanted to say… But without you, I wouldn't be able to achieve so much in this sport. Thank you so much for everything you're doing for me. I'll just keep repeating the same that I'm saying on each speech. So thank you so much for everything you've done for me. I mean without me you wouldn’t be that good as well you know. Like let's accept that fact," she added.

Earlier, the 25-year-old jokingly blamed her team after the final in Brisbane, calling her loss their "fault."

"Couple of words to my team. You did a bad job today. Wow. 6-0, 6-3. That's all your fault guys," she said after the Brisbane International final.

Aryna Sabalenka becomes first woman since Victoria Azarenka to defend Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka

With her win at the 2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka became the first female player since compatriot Victoria Azarenka to defend her title in Melbourne. Azarenka achieved the feat in 2012 and 2013.

Aryna Sabalenka was impeccable in Melbourne this year and bettered all her opponents in straight sets. He ousted Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Zheng Qinwen en route to the championship.

This made the Belarusian the fifth woman to win an Australian Open without dropping a set. Others on the list include Lindsay Davenport, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, and Ashleigh Barty.