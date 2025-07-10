  • home icon
  WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka shows act of kindness to help struggling Wimbledon fan in SF vs Amanda Anisimova, days after Carlos Alcaraz did the same

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Jul 10, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz (L) Aryna Sabalenka (R)
Aryna Sabalenka followed in Carlos Alcaraz's footsteps to help out a crowd member at Wimbledon struggling with heat. The Belarusian provided water to the crowd more than once during her semifinal against Amanda Anisimova.

On Thursday, July 10, Sabalenka took on Anisimova in the first women's singles semifinal at SW19 this year. During the sixth game as Sabalenka served at 2-3, 40-40, a fan in the crowd was receiving treatment after being affected by the scorching London heat.

The Belarusian did not hesitate in providing one of her water bottles to the crowd. Watch the video below:

Before beginning her service game at 4-5, Aryna Sabalenka repeated the act of kindness. This comes days after Alcaraz was spotted doing the same. During his tiring five-setter against Fabio Fognini in the first round at SW19, Alcaraz provided the crowd with a water bottle after a fan had collapsed due to heat.

