WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka slyly sneaks a sip of celebratory margarita after hiding from her team during Miami Open interview

Aryna Sabalenka slyly sipped a margarita after her fourth-round triumph at the 2025 Miami Open. The Belarusian defeated defending champion and home favorite Danielle Collins to reach the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka's dominant run in Miami continues, with the Belarusian yet to drop a set in the tournament. She showed similar form against the American in their Round of 16 clash, taking the first set 6-4 and mirroring the score in the second.

Collins kept both sets competitive, fighting back from an early break to level the score at 3-3 and saving two match points in the penultimate game. However, Sabalenka proved too strong, striking 23 winners while committing just 12 unforced errors. In contrast, Collins managed 17 winners but struggled with 30 unforced errors.

The World No. 1 was seemingly overjoyed by her triumph and sneakily took a sip of margarita during her post-match interview with Tennis Channel. It all started when host Prakash Amritraj offered her the drink.

"Coaches around, whose around. I know it's a Monday but it's all good. Either way I think any time...," he said.

Sabalenka chimed in,

"Wait wait wait........ they are right behind us," she said.

Amritraj later congratulated the 26-year-old and offered her the drink.

"Congratulations on the victory, a little doorbell margarita for both of us," he said.

Sabalenka added:

"That's the best one guys."

Watch the video re-shared by the Tennis Letter on X.

Sabalenka's fourth-round triumph extended her head-to-head record against Danielle Collins to 6-0.

"I'm super happy with the way I'm serving right now": Aryna Sabalenka following Miami Open 4R win

Aryna Sabalenka at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking during the post-match interview, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her serving style, sharing that she had worked a lot on that aspect since the Australian Open.

"I would say that at the Australian Open I was serving not very good. So after the Open, we were working a lot on my serve to get back the shot, to get back on track with the serve. I'm super happy with the way I'm serving right now, and I think against Danielle I served really smart," she said.

The Belarusian admitted that she was 'serving smart' against Collins during their fourth-round clash.

"At some moment I was just going as hard as possible, and I was making those faces, but mostly I think it was pretty smart serving from me. Yeah, I'm happy to see my serve back," she added.

Sabalenka will face China's Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 25. The 26-year-old holds an impressive 5-0 head-to-head advantage over the 2024 Olympic gold medalist. Their most recent encounter took place at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, where Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-4. The winner will face either Magda Linette or Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

