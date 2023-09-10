WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka throws her smashed racket in trash can following US Open final defeat to Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a heartbreaking defeat to crowd favorite Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 US Open. She eventually vented her frustration by smashing her racket and dumping it in a trash can in the women's locker room following the trophy ceremony at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Sabalenka was quick to get off the blocks against her younger opponent, winning the first set by a scoreline of 6-2. However, the ocassion soon got to the second seed, as she began making several unforced errors. She was also affected by the New York crowd, who were unequivocal in their support for Gauff.

The Belarusian subsequently wasted multiple break points on the American's serve in the second set, before losing it by a scoreline of 3-6. The deciding set followed a similar script as she succumbed to a 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 defeat in just over two hours.

Sabalenka was visibly frustrated at how the championship match transpired, going by the locker room footage that surfaced on social media soon after. In the video, the Belarusian can be seen walking into the locker room before she sets her racket kit on the ground.

She then took out her Wilson racket and proceeded to smash it on the floor. After this, she walked over to a trash can in the corner of the room and dumped the racket there without a thought.

Aryna Sabalenka all set to be crowned as the new World No. 1 in WTA rankings on Monday

While Aryna Sabalenka was probably justified in being miffed at her championship match defeat to Coco Gauff, she can take pride in the phenomenal season that she has put together in 2023.

The 25-year-old has recorded a 50-11 win-loss record this season so far, the highlights of which came during her title-winning runs at the Australian Open, and the WTA 1000 events at Indian Wells and Madrid. Notably, she also reached the semifinals of all four Majors in 2023.

The Belarusian is all set to rise to a new career-high ranking of No. 1 in the world when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday (September 11). She will stand tall at the apex of women's tennis with a tally of 9,266 points, which puts her more than a thousand points clear of Iga Swiatek — who was ranked at the top leading up to this year's US Open.