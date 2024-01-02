WATCH: Ashleigh Barty and her baby boy Hayden attend Brisbane International clash between Sebastian Korda & Yannick Hanfmann

Ashleigh Barty was in attendance at the Brisbane International along with her infant son and her mother.

The Aussie retired from tennis in 2022 just months after winning the Australian Open. Barty did not drop a single set en route to her triumph, which made her the first woman from her country to win the Melbourne Major since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

The former World No. 1 married her longtime boyfriend Garry Kissick in July 2022 and gave birth to the couple's son Hayden a year later.

Ashleigh Barty was spotted at the first-round match between Sebastian Korda and Yannick Hanfmann at the Brisbane International. Present with the Aussie were her son and her mother.

The match between Korda and Hanfmann saw the latter beat the fifth-seeded American 6-4, 7-5 to book his place in the second round, where he will face James Duckworth, who beat JJ Wolff 6-3, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty won 15 singles titles throughout her career

Ashleigh Barty with Patrick Rafter at Brisbane in 2023

Ashleigh Barty had a short but successful tennis career, winning a total of 15 singles titles. These included three Grand Slams, the first of which came at the 2019 French Open where she was seeded eighth.

The Aussie beat Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Andrea Petkovic, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova before triumphing over Marketa Vondrousova in the final.

Barty's second Grand Slam came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships when she was World No. 1. She reached the final following wins over Carla Suarez Navarro, Anna Blinkova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova, Ajla Tomljanovic and Angelique Kerber.

Here, the Aussie defeated Karolina Pliskova to become the first woman from her country to win the grass-court Major since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Apart from her Grand Slams, Barty also won three WTA 1000 titles, two at the Miami Open in 2019 and 2021, and one at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

She attained the World No. 1 ranking and held it for a total of 121 weeks, including 114 successive weeks before retiring.

The Aussie also had a successful doubles career, winning the women's doubles title at the 2018 US Open partnering CoCo Vandeweghe. She also reached another five Grand Slam finals, including three in 2013 alone. All in all, Ashleigh Barty won 12 doubles titles.