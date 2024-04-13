WATCH: Ashleigh Barty treats baby son Hayden to a tennis day out; cheers on her compatriots at Billie Jean King Cup as Australia takes on Mexico

Ashleigh Barty and her son Hayden were recently seen having a tennis day out at Team Australia's tie against Team Mexico in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round.

The Australian gave birth to her son Hayden in July 2023 with her husband Garry Kissick. Kissick, who is a professional golfer, and Barty have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple got engaged in 2021 and then married each other in July 2022.

Barty was recently seen alongside her son Hayden cheering her compatriots on at Team Australia's tie against Team Mexico in the qualifying round of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup. Team Australia featured Arina Rodionova, Daria Saville, Taylah Preston, Ellen Perez, and Storm Hunter.

Team Australia, the top seed, hosted Mexico at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. The Australians cruised past the Mexicans defeating them 4-0 with Saville winning both her matches, and Perez, Preston, and Rodionova picking up a win each.

Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from tennis on March 23, 2022, in an interview with Casey Dellacqua, the 27-year-old's friend and former doubles partner, stating that she didn't have the drive to challenge herself to play at the top level anymore and was done. The Australian was the World No. 1 when she bid tennis adieu.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent."

The three-time Major champion who retired from tennis in 2022 has been enjoying time with her family ever since.

Ashleigh Barty shared glimpse of son Hayden following father Gary Kissick's career route as he held a golf club in his hands

Ashleigh Barty shared a glimpse of her son Hayden getting into golf as he was seen holding a mini golf club.

Ashleigh Barty is also skilled in golf, as demonstrated by her triumph at the women's championship at the Bookwater Golf Club in 2020. This is coincidentally the place where Barty and Kissick met for the first time. Barty's father, Robert, had also represented Australia as an amateur golfer.

Barty shared a picture of her son on her Instagram story on February 23 this year, where Hayden can be seen tapping into his golf roots as he held a baby golf club. The 27-year-old captioned the image with the monkey covering its eyes and golf flag emojis.

