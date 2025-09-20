WATCH: Barbora Krejcikova breathes a sigh of relief after finally claiming a game against high-flying Iga Swiatek at Korea Open

Barbora Krejcikova breathed a sigh of relief after she won a game against Iga Swiatek during their Korea Open quarterfinal encounter. Top seed Swiatek won eight games in a row before the Czech player could get on the board.World No. 2 Swiatek has a habit of steamrolling past her opponents, showing no mercy. One of the most notable examples was a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final.On Saturday, September 20, the Pole took on Krejcikova in the quarterfinal of the Korea Open. In the first set, Swiatek showed her usual dominance and won 6-0 against the former Grand Slam champion. The Pole broke again early in the second set to lead 2-0 before Krejcikova finally won a game.Right after securing the winning point, the two-time Grand Slam champion celebrated with joy and let out a sigh of relief. Watch the video below:Later in the second set, Krejcikova broke Swiatek to close the gap at 4-3, but the Pole responded by breaking back and sealing the set 6-3. She secured the semifinal spot in just 1 hour and 25 minutes.Iga Swiatek thanked the fans at Korea Open after convincing victory over Barbora KrejcikovaIga Swiatek at the Korea Open 2025 - Source: GettyAfter she triumphed over Barbora Krejcikova in the Korea Open quarterfinal, Iga Swiatek thanked the fans for their commitment. The WTA 500 event has faced several delays due to rain, but the crowd has continued to come in and cheer despite the conditions.&quot;Thank you guys for coming and being here every day.. Even when it’s raining. It’s been really lovely. I feel a lot of support. I’m happy to be here and experience that. For sure it’s gonna motivate me to come back the next years,&quot; Iga Swiatek said.The Pole holds a 55-13 record in 2025, including title runs at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. She had not reached a final for over a year since winning the French Open last year, and faced a significant drop in her rankings.However, the Pole made a fantastic comeback to clinch her maiden Slam on grass, followed by a WTA 1000 title. She is now ranked second behind World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.At the Korea Open, Swiatek bagged a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sorana Cirstea before defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-0, 6-3. Up next for the Pole is a semifinal clash against Maya Joint. The Aussie has defeated third seed Clara Tauson and seventh seed Sofia Kenin on her way to the semifinal.