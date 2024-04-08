WATCH: Ben Shelton celebrates Houston title in unique fashion with ceremonial pool jump

Ben Shelton recently participated in the ceremonial pool jump after clinching the 2024 ATP Houston title.

After going through a tumultuous start to the season, Shelton finally clinched his first title of the year at the 2024 Houston Open. He entered the tournament as the top seed which gave him a bye in the first round. The American kicked off his title run with a win against Zizou Bergs, coming back from a set down.

The World No. 14 then defeated compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals in a tough two-set match. An inspired Shelton would make yet another comeback from a set down to take out last year's runner-up and fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry to set up a summit clash with defending champion Frances Tiafoe.

Ben Shelton won the second title of his career after a two-hour and 10-minute battle with third seed Tiafoe. The topsy-turvy match ended 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the 21-year-old's favour.

Post his title triumph, Shelton, much like last year's winner Tiafoe, participated in the ceremonial pool jump. The Instagram page of the tournament shared a clip of the American jumping off a diving board as a bunch of spectators cheered him on.

Shelton also participated in the doubles alongside Andres Andrade but the duo were knocked out in the second round.

"Thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me" - Ben Shelton shows respect towards Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe's camaraderie is no secret in the tennis fraternity. The two may be fierce rivals on the court but they are also the best of friends off it.

At the post-match ceremony, Shelton, a person of color himself, heaped praise on Tiafoe during his winner's speech for being an amazing inspiration to kids and people of color.

Ben Shelton told the 26-year-old that he appreciated him for always putting others first and being selfless. He also thanked Tiafoe for everything he had done for tennis and people of color.

"You’ve been such an inspiration to kids, uh, people of color in our sport, uh just an amazing representation. And you’ve been that guy to always put on for us and always be selfless thinking about others, kids younger than you. So just uh, thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me," Shelton said (11:27).

