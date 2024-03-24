WATCH: Ben Shelton delights young fan after Miami Open 2R win by offering match ball

Ben Shelton delighted a young fan in the stands after giving him a match ball following his second-round win at the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday.

Shelton dispatched Martin Landaluce 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes following a massive 79% conversion rate on second serve points. The 18-year-old Spaniard, who beat Jaume Munar in the first round to secure his first ATP Tour win, created no break point chances against Shelton.

The American always seemed in control and converted two of his three break point chances to secure a rather straightforward win. After the match, he went towards one section of the crowd and threw aa match ball toward a young fan.

The youngster sported an Argentina national team jersey with Lionel Messi's name on it. It's not a rare sight in Miami after the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winner's transfer to MLS club Inter Miami last year from Paris Saint-Germain. In a heartwarming gesture, the young fan walked further back into the stands and gave the ball to a toddler.

Watch the moment below:

This was also Shelton's first win in the second leg of the Sunshine Double after he exited the Miami Open in the second round last year.

Ben Shelton gives verdict on his Miami Open 2R win vs Martin Landaluce

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton was pleased with his serving in his dominant win over Martin Landaluce in the second round on Sunday (March 24).

The big-serving American lived up to the billing, hitting seven aces, including a rasping 143 mph serve to clinch the first set. The 21-year-old reflected on his performance (via ATPTour.com):

"I’m really happy to be here. There was unbelievable crowd support out here for me today.

"It’s just really cool to be here. It has a special atmosphere here in Miami, especially at night, like when Chris Eubanks played here last night. Electric atmosphere, that’s what I live for on the tennis court, so just happy to be here and happy to be able to play another match here.”

Shelton got 71% of his first serves in and won 83% of his points on it compared to his opponent's 56% and 77%, respectively.

He next faces Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round. The 23rd seed beat Roman Safiullin 7-5, 6-1 to set up a match against the American.