WATCH: Ben Shelton flexes his arms in celebration after reaching maiden US Open QF; revels in applause from fans on Arthur Ashe

Ben Shelton proudly showcased his muscular arms in jubilation following his victory over Tommy Paul in the fourth round and reaching his first-ever quarterfinal at the US Open. He basked in the enthusiastic applause of fans gathered at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 20-year-old could be seen ecstatically celebrating his triumph.

In the video, Ben Shelton is seen displaying his muscular arms, energetically pumping his fists, and raising his hand to his ears to catch the loud cheers from the crowd in celebration after the match.

On Sunday, September 3, Shelton secured a hard-fought victory over 14th-seeded Tommy Paul, winning 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. In an intense round-of-16 match lasting two hours and 49 minutes, Shelton demonstrated his skill against his compatriot.

His impressive performance comes after a successful run to the last eight at the Australian Open earlier this year. This accomplishment marks a notable start and continuation of his Grand Slam campaigns this year.

"I felt loved being in front of the American fans all week" - Ben Shelton on atmosphere after R4 victory over Tommy Paul

In an on-court interview following his victory against Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton expressed his feelings about the atmosphere in the tournament, emphasizing how much he cherished the support of the American fans throughout the week.

He said that being on home turf in front of an American crowd made him feel truly appreciated. On Sunday, he faced an American as they engaged in a thrilling battle. While he believed that the crowd's support was divided, he expressed gratitude to everyone for attending and contributing to an incredible atmosphere.

"Being at home here in front of an American crowd, I have felt the love all week. I played another American today and we had a great battle. I think the crowd was pretty split but thank you guys for coming out, an unbelievable atmosphere," Ben Shelton said.

Shelton and Paul's previous encounter took place at the 2023 Australian Open, where the latter emerged victorious in the quarterfinals 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The 20-year-old's triumph on Sunday marks him as the youngest American player to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2002. Shelton is in the process of creating a historic moment by also aiming to become the first American male to secure a US Open title since Andy Roddick in 2003.