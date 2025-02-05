WATCH: Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul & others imitate $160M-worth Matthew McConaughey's iconic catchphrase in style

A couple of tennis players found themselves trying to emulate an iconic catchphrase by Texas native Matthew McConaughey. The American is a famous Oscar-winning actor with an estimated net worth of $160 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). He has an iconic catchphrase which he's used more than a few times in his movies.

The first time he used it was in a film he did as a young actor, and since then it's grown to be almost synonymous with himself. He's also a native Texan and proudly so, which has made the catchphrase a pretty Texan thing.

Since the Dallas Open is happening this week, a few tennis players were asked to try and emulate McConaughey by doing his iconic catchphrase. Players who gave it a shot were Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima, Denis Shapovalov, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

The catchphrase in question is 'Alright, alright, alright' with a typical Southern Texan accent. Check out the video below to see how the players did it and who did the best.

Fans think it was Tommy Paul who nailed it, but let us know in the comments whether you agree with that.

Ben Shelton and company at the Dallas Open

Ben Shelton is one of the few Americans playing at the Dallas Open this year, and he started well, beating Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-3. His next opponent is either Jaume Munar or Bu Yunchaokete, and Shelton should be favored against either of those players.

Frances Tiafoe is another American participating in the event this year, and he also started with a win. It wasn't that easy for him but he trumped Taro Daniel in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Tommy Paul is the other American who took part in this challenge, and he has also played a match so far. He faced fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who gave him lots of problems by winning the opening set. Paul then won the next two to turn around the match, winning 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima hasn't played a match so far, but he's slated to face Yoshihito Nishioka and is likely favored in that match. Denis Shapovalov is another player who took part in the video, but he hasn't played his match either so far. Shapovalov is facing Miomir Kecmanovic, who had made it to the third round of the Australian Open.

Time will tell whether all members of this McConaughey feature will advance to the second round. Three of them have advanced so far, while the others have yet to play their matches.

