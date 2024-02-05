WATCH: Ben Shelton goofs around at Dallas Open, tries to get signed ball from doubles partner Emilio Nava

Ben Shelton was recently caught on camera goofing around in the stands as he tried to get a signed ball from his doubles partner Emilio Nava during a practice session at the Dallas Open.

Shelton will be competing at the 2024 Dallas Open for the first time since turning pro two years ago. The 21-year-old will be partnering with compatriot Emilio Nava and will face off against the American duo of Julian Steinhausen and Huntley Allen on Monday, February 5, for their Round of 16 clash.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Dallas Open posted a video of Ben Shelton hilariously waving at his doubles partner Nava, signaling to give him a signed ball during the latter's practice session on Monday.

The Dallas Open returned to the ATP tour for the first time since 1983 in 2022. Reilly Opelka won the tournament on its return. Wu Yibing won the event in 2023. However, Opelka and Wu will not be participating in this year's edition.

Frances Tiafoe, Adrian Mannarino, Christopher Eubanks, Jordan Thompson, Dominik Koepfer, Max Purcell, and others will join Ben Shelton at this year's edition.

Ben Shelton is about to compete in his fourth ATP tournament of 2024

Ben Shelton has competed in three ATP tournaments since the 2024 season began. He kicked off his 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International but was knocked out by Roman Safiullin in the first round.

He then competed in the ASB Classic in Auckland. The World No. 16 defeated Fábián Marozsán in the Round of 16 in straight sets before defeating Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena in the quarterfinal. Shelton was defeated by Taro Daniel in straight sets in the semifinal.

The American also competed in the Australian Open for the second time in his career in 2024. He defeated Roberto Bautista Agut and Christopher O'Connell in the first and second rounds respectively before losing to 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in five sets. Shelton failed to repeat his 2023 performance at the Melbourne Major when he reached the quarterfinal.

Looking back, the 2023 season was amazing for Shelton as he won the Japan Open Tennis Championships (his first title), reached the semifinals of the US Open, the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters, and also achieved a career-high ranking of 15 on the ATP tour.