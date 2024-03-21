WATCH: Ben Shelton meets legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open

World No. 17 Ben Shelton recently interacted with rock music legend Jon Bon Jovi at the Miami Open 2024.

Shelton was last seen competing at the Indian Wells, where he reached the fourth round. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian outfoxed him in straight sets.

Gearing up for the Miami Open next, the American bumped into Bon Jovi while indulging in the pre-tournament festivities. The duo greeted each other graciously and also exchanged a few words.

Their interaction can be seen below:

Bon Jovi is the lead singer and songwriter for the popular American rock band, also known as Bon Jovi. He has a huge fan following on a global level, and is known for his iconic songs such as Its my Life, Living on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name.

Shelton reflected on his meeting with the iconic artist and spoke about receiving some tips from Bon Jovi on managing his professional career.

“It's always crazy whenever you get to meet a legend in whatever field they are in. So it was cool to meet him and realise how down to earth he is. He gave me a few good pointers, advice just on life and being out here as a professional. Creation of ideas, that type of thing," Ben Shelton told ATP Tour.com.

“He is just an awesome guy to meet. Really cool that he took the time to come out,” he added.

Bon Jovi was also spotted with Brit tennis sensation Cameron Norrie during a practice session last year in Miami. The American spoke about his obsession with tennis and players he likes to follow on the tennis circuit.

“Oh yeah. Carlos, Daniil Medvedev. Young Ben Shelton over here,” Bon Jovi said. “Jessie Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari. So many of the girls. I've just become obsessed with tennis."

Ben Shelton will make his second apparance at the Miami Open 2024 this year

Ben Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

Ben Shelton will be making his second appearance at the Miami Open this year.

Shelton has made a promising start to the season, amassing 10 wins from 16 matches and semi-final appearances in Auckland and Dallas. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The youngster will enter Miami on the back of a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells. He made his debut at the Masters 1000 event last year and suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Jan Lennard Struff.

This time around, Shelton will receive a first-round bye due to his ranking points. He will begin his campaign in the second round against Jaume Munar or Martin Landaluce.