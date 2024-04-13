Ben Shelton showed up at the Billie Jean King Cup to cheer the American women in their tie against Belgium on Friday, April 12.

Shelton was recently crowned the champion at the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championship 2024 in Houston. He defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final held on Sunday, April 7.

On Friday, he visited the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus in Orlando to watch the likes of Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula lock horns with the Belgian women in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. Shelton was accompanied by compatriots Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks.

The World No. 14 also enjoyed the adorable company of Taylor Townsend's three-year-old son Adyn Aubrey, who was notably captured giving fist bumps to Shelton and McDonald.

The American side took a commanding lead of 2-0 over Belgium on the first day of their tie on the back of strong performances from Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula.

Pegula set the tone for her team by clinching a comeback victory over Sofia Costoulas in the first singles match. She defeated Costoulas 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 before Navarro produced a similar effort against Hanne Vandewinkel in the second match.

Navarro downed Vandewinkle 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to put the USA in the driver's seat before the first day concluded. Pegula and Navarro will exchange opponents for two more singles matches on Saturday, April 13, before Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend pair up for a doubles battle with Belgium's Marie Benoit and Kimberley Zimmermann.

Ben Shelton to overtake Taylor Fritz and become top-ranked US player on ATP Tour

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is confirmed to overtake Taylor Fritz in the ATP singles ranking to become the top-ranked player from the United States.

He currently sits in 15th place with 2,490 points behind World No. 14 Fritz with 2,765 points. However, in the rankings to be updated on Monday, April 15, the order will change largely because of the latter's early exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Fritz is set to lose 315 points as he failed to defend his semifinal run at Monte-Carlo Country Club. He lost 6-4, 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti in the second round after having received a bye in the first.

It will be Ben Shelton's first such ascent to the top in his young career. The feat is likely to strengthen his chances of earning a spot in the USA's tennis squad for the Paris Olympics to be held in July this year.