Watch: Benoit Paire gets booed during Estoril Open loss, lowers his shorts in show of disrespect to the fans

Benoit Paire continued his dismal run in 2022, losing out in the first round of the Estoril Open. Facing off against Kwon Soon-woo, the Frenchman succumbed to a 6-4, 7-5 straight-sets loss to record his fourth straight loss of the season.

The World No. 60 had the opportunity to seal the second set four times, but Soon-woo saved all of them to take the match comfortably in the end. During the entire match, Paire could only convert one of 13 break points, while the South Korean converted three out of 11.

NoFirstName claycourtdal @SMSTNS



His reaction: Crowd started booing Benoit Paire as he was leaving the court. #EstorilOpen His reaction: Crowd started booing Benoit Paire as he was leaving the court. #EstorilOpen His reaction: https://t.co/zbAKS0buhM

The 32-year-old was, understandably and perhaps a bit too harshly, booed by fans on his way out of the court. While most players would have left without paying too much heed, the former World No. 18 retaliated by pulling down his shorts, implying that the fans can "kiss his a**."

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Soonwoo Kwon gets the win: 6-4, 7-5 vs. Benoit Paire, who was booed by the crowd when leaving the court. Last 10 minutes of the match were a bit crazy, as expected to be honest. Soonwoo Kwon gets the win: 6-4, 7-5 vs. Benoit Paire, who was booed by the crowd when leaving the court. Last 10 minutes of the match were a bit crazy, as expected to be honest. https://t.co/F6mLHqnPuO

The blatant show of disrespect from Benoit Paire has since gone viral on social media, with many criticizing the Frenchman for the way he handled the issue. The loss also marked Paire's 12th loss of the season, as against only two wins so far. Both victories came at the Australian Open, where he defeated Thiago Monteiro and Grigor Dimitrov before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At 10 other tournaments in addition to Estoril, the 32-year-old has slumped to a loss in the very first round -- Melbourne, Adelaide, Cordoba, Buenos Aires, Rio, Acapulco, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

His only other win this year came in the Phoenix Challenger, where the former World No. 18 bested Emilio Nava but could not prevail against World No. 121 Radu Albot.

Benoit Paire took to Instagram following the loss to send a message to his supporters, revealing that he was very disappointed with the "spiral" he was on. Paire further added that he was going to focus on how to snap out of it, and promised to keep fighting as he has always done.

"I'm looking for solutions every day to change this spiral, I make the effort and I progress despite the defeats.. I'm just going to think about what's next and hang on again and again like I've been doing for a while," Paire wrote on Instagram.

Benoit Paire also shared the messages of abuse he has received for the loss from fans on social media

Benoit Paire has been hit with a stream of abuses on social media following his loss at the Estoril Open

Not content with booing him on the court, fans on social media have also taken to social media to harass Benoit Paire. The Frenchman shared many such messages on his Twitter account - a long stream of abuses that ranged all the way from people telling him to kill himself to ones insulting his parents.

It is suspected that most of these attacks came from frustrated fans who had bet on him to win, those who now stood to lose a considerable sum of money following his defeat.

The 32-year-old included only a short message, balking at how abnormal it was to receive such messages from strangers on social media.

"Is this normal for you?" Benoit Paire tweeted.

paire benoit @benoitpaire C’est normal pour vous ? C’est normal pour vous ?

Coming back to happenings on the court, it remains to be seen whether Paire will play at the upcoming Madrid Masters. The former World No. 18 is No. 3 on the Alternates list, meaning that unless three other players withdraw before the event kicks off on May 1, he will have to go through the qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, Kwon Soon-woo will take on either sixth seed Albert Ramos Vinolas or Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan