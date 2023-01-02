Bianca Andreescu was recently spotted visiting the famous Cleland Wildlife Park in Adelaide following her thrilling victory over Spaniard Garbine Muguruza at the ongoing Adelaide International 1.

Andreescu is known as a nature lover and is quite fond of animals. She has a pet poodle, whose name is Coco. The Canadian often shares pictures of herself with her dog on social media.

However, this time she got the chance to interact with a host of animals like koalas, kangaroos and water birds among others that are native to Australia. The World No. 46 took to her social media to share a video of her interacting with a koala and feeding a young kangaroo.

The 22-year-old has interacted with different types of animals previously as well and shared pictures of herself with a tortoise on a beach and also of her accompanying a dog while enjoying the sunset on a boat.

Andreescu took a six-month break from tennis in 2021 after her second-round loss to Estonian Annet Kontaveit at the Indian Wells Masters. During her time off, the former World No. 4 also visited the Blue Spirit Costa Rica retreat center to get back to the best mental space to perform on the court.

She returned to the women's tour in April at the Stuttgart Open and got off to a winning start after outclassing German tennis player Jule Niemeier in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round.

However, Andreescu had a mediocre season in 2022, amassing 20 wins from 33 matches and finishing runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. She'll be looking to have a much better run this time around and add to her trophy cabinet as the 2023 season progresses.

Bianca Andreescu will square off against Veronika Kudermetova next at the Adelaide International

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 1- Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Adelaide International 1. The Canadian registered a remarkable comeback win against former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the first round. She'll be looking to build some momentum ahead of the hardcourt Major in Melbourne.

Top two seeds Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka are among the favorites to lift the title at the WTA 500 Adelaide International. While third seed Daria Kasatkina was outfoxed in the first round by Linda Noskova, Jabeur and Sabalenka received a first-round bye and await their opponent in the last 16.

If Bianca Andreescu manages to win her bout against Kudermetova, she could set up a potential quarterfinal encounter against seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko, Karolina Pliskova or Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes