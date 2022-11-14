Belinda Bencic and the rest of the Swiss team capped off a near-perfect week at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow by winning the title on Sunday. While the Swiss players received their medals and the champion's trophy, they received another special honor in the form of 'winners jackets' from tennis legend Billie Jean King herself.

The 'winner's jacket' is often seen in the Augusta Masters in golf, where every champion of the prestigious tournament receives a green jacket. At the Billie Jean King Cup, the champions received blue jackets on Sunday. Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic, Simona Waltert, and team captain Heinz Günthardt, were all thrilled to be presented with their jackets from King herself.

The blue shade of the BJK Cup jacket is 'Billie Blue,' a color that King herself often sported during her illustrious career and during the historic 'Battle of the Sexes' match in 1973. The jacket is exclusive to the champions of the BJK Cup.

A message from King has been inscribed on the inner side of the jacket, highlighting the importance of gender equality and love.

"It's more than just a jacket. It represents ambition, gender equality, and love. It's making history," reads the message written by King.

King congratulated Team Switzerland on their maiden BJK Cup title, spoke about the importance of the jacket, and posed for photos with the champions.

The 12-time Grand Slam singles champion later took to social media to thank designer Tory Burch for making the winners' jackets exclusively for the tournament she founded. King also revealed that the Swiss team is the first recipient of the jacket.

"Thank you to @toryburch for the incredible BJK Cup winners' jackets. This is the first time ever the winning team has received a jacket," King wrote on Twitter.

"Women's World Cup of Tennis just keeps getting better" - Billie Jean King

Great Britain Compete In Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022

Billie Jean King was thrilled to see a competitive 2022 edition of the BJK Cup and took to social media to congratulate winners Switzerland and runners-up Australia. She further expressed that the tournament, regarded by many as the 'Women's World Cup of Tennis,' keeps delivering and improving.

"Congratulations to Switzerland, winners of the 2022 BJK Cup! And cheers to Australia, whose play was incredible as well. This Women's World Cup of Tennis just keeps getting better," King wrote on Twitter.

Switzerland entered the final with an impressive 7-1 win-loss record in the group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals earlier during the week. Jil Teichmann gave the Swiss team the lead in the final against Australia by winning the opening match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 against Emma Sanders. Reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic then sealed the deal for Switzerland with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

