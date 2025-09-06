WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Jannik Sinner sends his team scrambling to get white towels for him during US Open SF vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jannik Sinner's semifinal clash vs Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open witnessed some bizarre scenes, when the World No. 1 sent his team scrambling to get some towels for him during the clash. Although the Italian was given a towel already by the tournament, he wanted them to be specifically white, instead of the dark blue ones issued to him at the start.Sinner took on Auger-Aliassime on Sunday hoping to reach his second straight final in New York, and got off to the best start possible. WIth two breaks of his serve, he took the opener 6-1, and looked ready to reach the final easily.However, even in the middle of the set, Sinner was bothered by the towels he was using, for reasons best know to only him and his team. The World No. 1 immediately raised the issue with his player box, and a member of his entourage was quickly seen fetching several white towels for him.Halfway through the set, Jannik Sinner finally got his hands on what he wanted, a scene that amused fans watching on tv to no end. While many speculated that it was just superstition on the part of the 22-year-old, we may never find out for certain what made him seek the white towels out.After sealing the opening set, Sinner struggled in the second set, complaining of pain in his right (serving arm). He went on to lose the set 3-6, but bounced back quickly to take the third set 6-3.