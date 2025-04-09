WATCH: Bizarre scenes at Monte-Carlo as Arthur Fils almost hits fan with wild celebration; caught on camera swearing F-word in self-reprimand

Arthur Fils' celebration led to an abrupt mistake at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 20-year-old shot the ball towards the stands after securing a swift victory during his round of 32 showdown at the ongoing Masters 1000 clay court event. This led to a sudden realization of his overexcitement after the commendable win.

Ad

Arthur Fils recently secured his position in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters after beating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-4. The Frenchman's showdown against the Italian came after almost two years since they last competed back in 2023 at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 20-year-old now stands 2-0 in the head-to-head tables against Cobolli.

Tennis TV's official X account recently shared a video of Arthur Fils' post-victory celebration. In the short clip, the Frenchman was seen shooting the ball towards the crowd but the ball's landing led to an unexpected blunder after which he was taken by a sudden realization of his mistake.

Ad

Trending

"Performance: perfect ✅ Celebration: imperfect ❌ Arthur Fils defeats Cobolli 6-2 6-4 to progress at the #RolexMonteCarloMasters," the post's caption said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the formal customary handshake with his rival and the chair umpire, Fils made sure to extend an apology for his act. The situation turned bizarre as the camera recorded him saying the F-word in epiphany.

However, he later made a calm gesture towards the side of the crowd where his ball landed as an act of apology, which turned the unexpected mistake into a lighthearted incident.

Arthur Fils will take on Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 in Monte-Carlo

Arthur Fils at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day One - Source: Getty

Arthur Fils' swift victory over Flavo Cobolli secured his position in the pre-quarters of the Monte Carlo Masters. Here, he will take on seventh seed Andrey Rublev, who booked his place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event after beating Gael Monfils 6-4, 7-6(2).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rublev beat Fils 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 the last time they met, which was in the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. Whoever out of the two wins this time, will take on either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More