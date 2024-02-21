Bizarre scenes transpired in the 2024 Qatar Open clash between Gael Monfils and Botic van de Zandschulp as the Dutchman spoiled his ninth set point with a point penalty.

Monfils squared off against Van de Zandschulp in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday, February 20. The Frenchman got off to a flying start, wrapping up the first set in just seven games.

In the second set, Van de Zandschulp had nine opportunities to force the match into a decider. The Dutchman blew three set points before his opponent pushed the set into a tiebreak. He led 6-3 in the tiebreak, earning him three more set points. However, the experienced Monfils denied the Dutchman all his chances.

Van de Zandschulp then squandered two more opportunities at 7-6 and 8-7. At 8-8, the Dutchman fired a well-directed serve to reach his ninth set point. However, frustrated by his previous unforced errors, the Dutchman launched a ball into the crowd.

This resulted in a point penalty as Van de Zandschulp had already received a warning for smashing his racket earlier in the second set. When it seemed like things couldn't go any worse for the Dutchman, a net cord off a running forehand aided Monfils to claim his match point at 9-10.

Monfils prevailed 6-1, 7-6(9) to advance to the second round of the ATP 250 event.

"I was a bit fortunate" - Gael Monfils on saving nine set points to beat Botic van de Zandschulp

Gael Monfils admitted that he was fortunate to have prevailed in the clash against Botic van de Zandschulp after saving nine set points.

During his on-court interview, Monfils praised his opponent before crediting the Doha crowd for backing him throughout the match.

"To be honest, he [Van de Zandschulp] played good. I lost a little bit of focus. Then I bring back the energy, you guys [the crowd] pushed me," the Frenchman said, via Tennis.com.

The former World No. 6 added that he welcomed the bit of fortune to have survived in what was a "real battle" against the Dutchman.

"It was a real battle. At the end, I was a bit fortunate. But you know, I’ll take it," Monfils added.

Gael Monfils will take on Zhang Zhizhen in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday. This will be their first meeting on the tour. Zhang enters the clash after an impressive 6-2, 6-0 over seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti in the opener.