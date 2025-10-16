WATCH: Bizarre scenes as security drags fan away from Jannik Sinner after he approaches Italian with bold request at Six Kings Slam

Jannik Sinner began his 2025 Six Kings Slam campaign with a straightforward win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. After the conclusion of the contest, a bizarre moment unfolded involving the World No. 2, as he was approached on the court by a fan, who appeared to make a request to the Italian. However, before Sinner could oblige, security intervened and removed the fan from the court.On Wednesday, October 15, former No. 1 and four-time Major champion Jannik Sinner defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, with the one-sided exhibition match lasting only an hour and 16 minutes. In the aftermath of the result, a young male fan, seemingly a local from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, approached Sinner and could be seen pointing to the Italian's jacket repeatedly, possibly wanting it for himself.The World No. 2 appeared to be trying to patiently understand the fan's request, but in a matter of mere seconds, a security staff at Riyadh's ANB Arena dragged the fan away. Watch the bizarre moment below:On the tennis front, Sinner is now set to lock horns once again with Novak Djokovic for a place in the final of the 2025 Six Kings Slam.&quot;It's great to share the court again with Novak Djokovic&quot; - Jannik Sinner on facing Serb in Six Kings Slam 2025 SFJannik Sinner in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not in picture) at the 2025 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)Not long after outplaying Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts on clashing against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2025 Six Kings Slam. Reflecting on his rivalry with the Serb and his desire to put on an enjoyable show for the fans at the exhibition event, the Italian said:&quot;We all hope it’s a good match. This is all we hope for. We know each other very well… we’ve played many many times. It’s great to share the court again with Novak. Especially here in front of you guys. We’ll just try to play the best possible tennis we can. We’ll just see how it goes. Mostly we are here to enjoy. To bring tennis here. All we hope is that you guys enjoy. That’s why we’re here.&quot;Sinner is the defending Six Kings Slam champion, with the Italian having defeated Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final of the exhibition tournament. Meanwhile, Djokovic received a first-round bye at this year's edition of the event, and will directly begin his campaign in the semis against the Italian.