WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Sofia Kenin halts play against Daria Kasatkina to challenge electronic call, umpire intervenes at Charleston Open

Sofia Kenin recently got into an unexpected argument with the chair umpire in Charleston. During her round-of-16 showdown against Daria Kasatkina, the WTA star abruptly stopped playing as she assumed one of the points to have fallen out of the line. This turned out to be a mistake as she raised a challenge despite the presence of electronic line calling.

Sofia Kenin recently secured her spot in the top eight with a victory over Daria Kasatkina of Australia. Her campaign began after a disappointing defeat against Coco Gauff at the Miami Open. Amid the ongoing run in Charleston, the American overcame notable challenges against compatriot Bernarda Pera, Belinda Bencic, and now Kasatkina to enter into the top eight.

Sofia Kenin's showdown against Daria Kasatkina swiftly favored her during the initial moments. Although the American easily managed to take the first set in her name, confusion took over her nerves during the second. While the scoreboard depicted a 5-4 lead for Kenin, she suddenly let the ball drop, assuming it landed out of the line.

An account on X, called "Owen," shared a glimpse of the incident.

"Kenin stopped during the point trying to challenge even though it's electronic line calling," the post caption said.

She further extended her plea by turning fierce on the call. However, the moment was bizarre as the court in Charleston is equipped with Electronic Line Calling. She also stepped towards the chair umpire to discuss the situation. However, the official made her realise her confusion, as the ball actually landed within the line.

Sofia Kenin sets serving record at the Charleston Open

WTA star Sofia Kenin managed to secure big serve numbers during her showdown against Belinda Bencic at the ongoing event in Charleston. She secured 64 points and 26 winners to turn down her rival's 43-point performance. Besides this, Kenin's serve turned out to be a major highlight as she managed to hit 5 aces with just 3 double faults. Amid this, she also hit a new milestone in her first serve.

"I played some very clutch tennis today, I have to give credit to me. I served well, 103 miles an hour! That's something I've been working on," she said, in a conversation with Tennis.com.

The WTA star also promised new things are coming, with 110 mph as her new serve target. After overcoming the challenge against Daria Kasatkina, the American is now matched against Anna Kalinskaya.

