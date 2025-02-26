WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Tallon Griekspoor scares umpire in chaotic Dubai Tennis Championships match against Ugo Humbert

The round of 16 showdown between Tallon Griekspoor and Ugo Humbert took an unexpected turn during the last set. As the match became serious, the Dutch ATP star's fierceness resulted in one of his high-paced returns landing onto the chair umpire's side.

Humbert recently faced a disappointing defeat against Griekspoor at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Frenchman made it to the top 16 by defeating Jiri Lehecka in a showdown that turned out to be one-sided. However, his campaign didn't last long as the Dutch rival defeated him 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The deciding set between Ugo Humbert and Tallon Griekspoor witnessed a scary incident as one of the shots from the latter found its way to the umpire's face. However, the official managed to avert the danger by using her quick reflexes to dodge the ball.

This instance was shared by TennisTV's official X account with a caption that said:

"Close call."

The commentators also applauded the umpire's swift reflexes along while highlighting a possibility of her getting hurt with the fierce shot.

"She's dodged that well!" said one of the commentators.

Yeah, that could have been dangerous," the other commentator chimed in.

Griekspoor was quick enough to approach the official and enquire if she was alright.

Tallon Griekspoor to face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals

Tallon Griekspoor at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 16 - Source: Getty

Tallon Griekspoor may have surpassed the challenge against Ugo Humbert but his path to the title in Dubai is still not clear. The ATP star has advanced to the quarterfinals, with his upcoming rival being the World No. 6 Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev secured his spot against the Dutch with a commendable victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. However, his quarterfinal meeting against Greikspoor would mark the first time they face each other.

The Dutchman has an opportunity to secure his third ATP tour level title, adding to the two he won in Pune and s-Hertogenbosch.

However, Daniil Medvedev also appears to be determined as he recently expressed optimism over his potential. The Russian has had a turbulent season with unexpected second-round exits in both Melbourne and Rotterdam. The fact that he hasn't dropped a single set in the ongoing event shows his dominant form so far.

