WATCH: Bizarre scenes at US Open as fan tries to unzip Jannik Sinner's bag on camera, gets caught by security immediately

Jannik Sinner was left frustrated after a fan seemingly tried to unzip his bag at the US Open before security intervened. The World No. 1's title defence in New York is otherwise going as planned.Since returning from his doping ban in May, Sinner has been in dominant form, reaching the finals in four of five events and capturing his first Wimbledon title. At the Flushing Meadows, the Italian is defending his title and his World No. 1 spot. He has continued his dominant show in the first four matches at the US Open. After his fourth-round win over Alexander Bublik, Sinner was seen signing autographs courtside when an unexpected incident occurred. A fan attempted to unzip his bag out of sight, prompting security to step in. The World No. 1 quickly left the area looking visibly frustrated.Watch the video below:Earlier, during the 2024 Australian Open, an accredited individual, presumed to be a journalist, approached Sinner in the players' tunnel for a selfie. Just moments later, security intervened, ripping off the man’s accreditation badge and escorting him away as cameras rolled.Jannik Sinner will face Lorenzo Musetti in the 2025 US Open QFLorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: GettyJannik Sinner has reached the quarterfinals in eight consecutive Grand Slam appearances, making the final in the last four and winning three of them. After his win over Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, he said (via ATPTour.com):&quot;I’m very happy to be again in the quarters. It’s a great result. We try to play as good as we can and then we’ll see what we can achieve this year. But overall I’m very, very happy to be in the quarters.&quot;At the US Open, he is contesting his third quarterfinal and will face compatriot Lorenzo Musetti for the first time at a Grand Slam. He expressed pride at how far Italian tennis had come.&quot;It’s great to see. Italian tennis is in great form now. We have so many players, so many different game styles... Lorenzo is maybe one of the biggest talents we have in our sport, so I’m looking forward for this one. From an Italian point of view it’s great to have for sure one Italian player in the semis,&quot; Jannik Sinner said.Sinner leads the head-to-head against Musetti 2-0. In 2021, he won 7-5, 6-2 in Antwerp before claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win in Monte-Carlo in 2023.