WATCH: Bizarre scenes at Winston-Salem as Botic van de Zandschulp ignores umpire warning him about wardrobe fail

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 07:15 GMT
A bizarre moment occurred during Botic van de Zandschulp's match against Bu Yunchaokete in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem tournament. Before the second game of the second set, the chair umpire noticed a tag under the white shorts of Van de Zandschulp.

The official asked Van de Zandschulp to remove the tag from his shorts. However, for some reason, he ignored the umpire's suggestion and continued to walk back to his side of the court for his serve. The post was shared on Reddit, catching the whole scene:

Botic Van de Zandschulp was up by 6-3, 4-3 before the match was suspended due to heavy rain. Play is set to continue when conditions improve.

Earlier, the Dutch tennis star joined hands with Robin Haase to secure the doubles title at the 2025 Open Occitanie. The Dutch duo triumphed in an all-Dutch final, defeating Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7(7), 6-3, 10-5.

Botic van de Zandschulp battles through at Winston-Salem

Botic van de Zandschulp is having a good time at the Winston-Salem Open. In the Round of 64, he defeated Adam Walton, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. He upset Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in the following round. Van de Zandschulp showed resilience in his Round of 16 match, where he rallied from a dismal start to beat Sebastián Báez 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Van de Zandschulp will play at the US Open in two days. He is scheduled to face No. 11th Holger Rune on Sunday in the first round. Last year, he made the biggest upset of the tournament in New York.

Van de Zandschulp defeated top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2024 US Open. He beat the then-third-seeded player of the tournament, 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. The victory was all the more impressive given that Alcaraz was coming into the tournament on the back-to-back Grand Slam wins.

"Maybe, I'm still processing it," he said after the match.

Earlier in March, Van de Zandschulp delivered another upset to a top-ranked player. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, he stunned Serbian star Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. After the match, he said:

“I know if I go into the match and lose my cool, especially against the big players, it’s going to be a really tough day. That’s always one thing I’m trying to do well.”

It remains to be seen if Botic van de Zandschulp can deliver another upset in the 2025 US Open.

