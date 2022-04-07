Watch: Pharmaceutical company's latest ad featuring Rafael Nadal in celebration of World Health Day

Rafael Nadal is arguably one of the greatest players of all time and the incredible success that he has enjoyed has been attributed to not only his skill on court but also his ability to stay fit and healthy for a long time.

That isn't to say he hasn't had his fair share of injuries, but his ability to return from career-ending injuries and reach greater heights is remarkable. To celebrate World Health Day, the Spaniard was seen in a commercial for pharmaceutical company Cantabria Labs.

Cantabria Labs Spain @CantabriaLabsES



Rescatamos este vídeo de @rafaelnadal por el Sin ella no existen sueños, no es posible luchar, no se alcanza la gloria, no hay celebración... Sin salud no podemos disfrutar de lo bueno de la vida.Rescatamos este vídeo de @rafaelnadal por el #DíaMundialdelaSalud y recordamos la necesidad de cuidar #loimportante Sin ella no existen sueños, no es posible luchar, no se alcanza la gloria, no hay celebración... Sin salud no podemos disfrutar de lo bueno de la vida. Rescatamos este vídeo de @rafaelnadal por el #DíaMundialdelaSalud y recordamos la necesidad de cuidar #loimportante. 👌 https://t.co/nDkXeesTfn

In the advertisement, Nadal can be seen talking about the importance of good health and the role it plays in his life, with his achievements being impossible without good health and taking care of his body.

"Without it there are no dreams, there is no struggles, no glory, there is no celebration. Without health, we cannot celebrate the best things in life. Give your all to what's important. For you, for us, for all of us. Take care of your health and celebrate life." Nadal said.

The pharmaceutical company soon followed what Nadal said by talking about their company and their objectives as they echoed what the 21-time Grand Slam winner said and that is celebrating life by taking care of your health.

"At Cantabria Labs, we give our all to improving people's health every day, so that with research development, awareness-raising and prevention, we can celebrate life."

Rafael Nadal's fairytale 2022 marred by 4-6 week rib injury layoff

Nadal in action against Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal's career-best 20-0 start to the season was ended by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final after the American won in straight sets. After the loss in Indian Wells, the Spaniard was diagnosed with a rib stress fracture and will be out for four-to-six weeks.

Rafael Nadal started off the year with a title in the Melbourne Summer Set, which was followed by his 21st Grand Slam title. He beat the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov to set up the final against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open. After dropping the first two sets, Nadal mounted an improbable comeback that saw him win the next three sets and capture his second Australian Open crown.

Rafael Nadal then competed at Acapulco, where he once again had to see off Medvedev in the semifinals en route to his fourth title in the Mexican city.

However, his incredible season was brought to a halt as he suffered a rib fracture in his match against Alcaraz in Indian Wells. Nadal is set to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines in order to recover completely. He has already withdrawn from Monte-Carlo and will likely withdraw from Barcelona as well and will target a return at Madrid.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan