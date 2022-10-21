Watch: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev compete in fun 'guessing challenge' of past ATP Finals winners

With the ATP Finals fast approaching, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev competed in a different type of challenge. The tennis stars' memories were put to the test as they had to name all the past winners of the ATP Finals, dating back to the first-ever edition in 1970.

25 different players have won the season-ending finale in its 42-year history and the quartet of Alcaraz, Murray, Tsitsipas, and Rublev had to guess all 25 of them. Murray and Tsitsipas are themselves past champions of the prestigious tournament.

None of the four players were able to guess all 25 names, but Tsitsipas came closest with 24, including his own. At one stage, he was shocked to learn that Andy Roddick was not a past winner of the season-ending tournament.

Meanwhile, Murray also did well and missed out on just two names. One of those was 1998 champion Alex Corretja, who is Murray's former coach. The two-time Wimbledon champion joked that he was surprised he forgot as Corretja mentioned it a lot when they worked together.

"Oh my god, he will be annoyed with me. He used to talk about that all the time when I worked with him. He's not going to be happy when he sees this...I tuned out after probably the 10th or 12th one, but that's a bad one. I should've got that," Murray said, laughing.

Rublev and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz both named Rafael Nadal among the past champions, before quickly remembering that the Spanish great is yet to win the season-ending event.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim for his maiden title on his ATP Finals debut

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Spain v Canada - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Valencia.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his debut in the ATP Finals next month and the current World No. 1 is expected to go deep and challenge for the title. Alcaraz has won five singles titles on tour this season, the most by any male player in 2022, and became the youngest-ever World No. 1 in ATP history after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Alcaraz is one of five players to have already booked their place in the 2022 ATP Finals, which begins on November 13. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud are the others.

Meanwhile, Rublev is among the top contenders to clinch one of the three remaining spots along with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz.

