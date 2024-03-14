Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 Indian Wells quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev was bizarrely interrupted by a swarm of bees. The match was suspended as the Spaniard rushed to take shelter.

Alcaraz and Zverev took the center court in Tennis Paradise on Thursday, March 14, following Iga Swiatek’s quarterfinal victory over former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The highly-anticipated Indian Wells quarterfinal battle between the Spanish and German duo had an ideal start, with both clinching their respective opening service games. However, at 15-0 in the third game, as Carlos Alcaraz served for a 2-1 lead, the World No. 2 was bizarrely attacked by a huge swarm of bees.

The defending champion initially attempted to fight off the bees, but to no avail. He worriedly rushed toward the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, who, too, seemed to be engulfed by the bees.

"Play cannot continue. We will pause for a while here now," Lahyani announced.

Noticing Carlos Alcaraz’s panic, Alexander Zverev quickly called the two-time Grand Slam champion over to his side of the net.

"Carlos, Carlos, come here! There’s no bees here!" Zverev said.

Unable to get rid of the bees, however, Alcaraz rushed inside the stadium for shelter. The play was suspended thereafter. One of the cameras then panned to the spider camera installed in the stadium to show the enormity of the situation.

A portion of the stadium in Indian Wells was reportedly evacuated and trained professionals were called in. As per reports, Alcaraz’s agent confirmed that he was stung by the bees on his forehead.

Indian Wells 2024 QF marks Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's ninth career meeting

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev pictured amid the bee invasion during their 2024 Indian Wells quarterfinal

The 2024 Indian Wells quarterfinal marks Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev’s ninth meeting on tour. Zverev leads 5-3 in their head-to-head record, with his two most recent wins against the Spaniard coming in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open, and the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals.

The duo first clashed in the second round of the 2021 Mexican Open in Acapulco, where Zverev scored an emphatic win over the youngster. The German repeated his feat in the semifinal in Vienna the same year.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, earned his maiden victory by crushing Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final of the 2022 Masters 1000 event in Madrid, where the latter was the defending champion. The German avenged the defeat just weeks later, in their 2022 French Open quarterfinal.

Alcaraz’s most recent wins over the former World No. 2 came in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open, and the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.