WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz busts some moves as he joins Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra on stage during Mexico exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz bust out some moves alongside Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra during the Tennis Fest GNP exhibition event in Mexico.

On Wednesday (November 29), Alcaraz locked horns with American Tommy Paul in an exhibition match, in front of an estimated 20,000 fans present at the Plaza de Toros Mexico. Playing in the Mexican capital for the first time, the Spaniard put on an enthralling display and outclassed Paul 7-6(3), 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes.

The second edition of the Tennis Fest GNP also saw reigning Guadalajara champion Maria Sakkari and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki take the court for a women’s singles match-up. Sakkari defeated Wozniacki in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Following the two duels, the players and fans alike were treated to a performance by pop & reggaeton sensation Sebastian Yatra. The singer belted out some of his famous tunes such as Por Fin Te Encontré and Vagabundo.

A delighted Alcaraz joined the Colombian singer on stage and grooved to his music.

This is not the first time the artist has performed at a tennis event. Sebastian Yatra was roped in to perform at this year’s US Open as well. At the time, he also tried his hands at tennis, partnering with Carlos Alcaraz for a charity match.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I dream of being one of the best in history"

Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul at the Plaza de Toros Mexico

During his visit to Mexico, Carlos Alcaraz also made some bold admissions about his dreams as a tennis player. The Spaniard said that he wishes to be one of the best players in the history of the sport.

"I dream of being one of the best in history. It's a big dream, but in this life, you have to be something big,” he told the Mexican press [translated from Spanish via Madrid Actual].

At the young age of 20, Alcaraz has already created several records, including being the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history – a feat he achieved as a 19-year-old. The Spaniard has collected 12 titles, two of which are Grand Slams; he has won the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite all the accolades, Carlos Alcaraz insisted that he is still ‘the same boy,’ and will be staying true to his roots no matter what.

“I am the same boy as always, no matter how famous I am, I am not going to change the person I am,” he said.

The World No. 2, who has often been compared to the 'Big 3', also suggested that he is eager to carve his own unique path.

"All the expectations and comparisons with Federer, Rafa and Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path," the two-time Grand Slam champion said.