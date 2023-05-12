WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz called "piece of shit" for not signing fan’s autographs in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz was verbally abused by an Italian fan for not obliging to sign an autograph ahead of a practice session at the ongoing Italian Open in Rome.

Alcaraz, who recently won the Madrid Open, is set to play against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round-of-64 at the Italian Open.

The World No. 2 arrived at a practice session and proceeded to the wrong gate before realizing his folly. Fans, who were waiting in large numbers at Gate No. 1, approached the Spaniard asking him to sign autographs, however, he didn't oblige.

As he walked away to the correct court, an Italian fan went on to abuse Alcaraz by saying "pezzo di merda", which means "piece of shit" in Italian.

However, Carlos Alcaraz did not lose his cool and laughed it off and kept on walking along with his physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno to his designated practice court from Gate No. 2.

Carlos Alcaraz favorite to win French Open if Rafael Nadal pulls out

Carlos Alcaraz during a training session at the Italian Open 2023.

As the clay court season intensifies, all eyes will be on the French Open that commences in Paris on May 22, with the main draw matches starting on May 28.

While the Roland Garros has always been Rafael Nadal's favorite hunting ground, former British-Canadian tennis player Greg Rusedski said Carlos Alcaraz could win the French Open this time, if Nadal pulls out of the Major.

With fitness issues plaguing Novak Djokovic and Nadal, the former tennis player believes the current World No. 2 would be the favorite to win the French Open.

"Going in to this year's Roland Garros, Nadal hasn't played anything whatsoever leading up, who's always the favorite to win the title. Djokovic is hurt. This has got to be his best chance to win it because if any of those guys are healthier, any one of those three guys could win it. But right now, because of his form, he's got to be the favorite," Rusedski said after the Madrid Open final.

Alcaraz has already won four titles this season. His first title came at the Argentina Open and the Spaniard went on to win the Indian Wells trophy with a win over World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

He also aced the Barcelona Open without dropping a set and came all guns blazing to win the Madrid Open for his fourth title of the season.

The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is now the sixth-youngest player with ten ATP titles to his name.

