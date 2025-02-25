WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz & coach Juan Carlos Ferrero reunite after spending days apart ahead of Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero were seen reuniting after speculations were made on their separation due to his absence at Rotterdam and Doha alongside the Spaniard.

The 21-year-old went to his last two tournaments with only Samuel Lopez from his coaching team by his side. He even achieved a career milestone after securing his first indoor hardcourt title at the ABN AMRO (Rotterdam) Open this year.

The star player has now moved onto the American swing of this season and was seen in a full-blown training session with Ferrero. A video of the coach and player duo was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by one of Alcaraz's fan pages.

The 4-time Grand Slam champion suffered an unfortunate exit from his last tournament at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open last week. He was defeated by Czech player Jiri Lehecka in a 3-set shocker.

With the re-entry of Carlos Alcaraz's trusted coach into his team for the upcoming tournaments, he will look to tighten up all his loose ends and get back to winning ways. He is set to compete soon at the Indian Wells and the Miami Open as he eyes the first Sunshine Double of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz and his relationship with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz trains with coach Ferrero - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz welcomed Juan Carlos Ferrero to his coaching team in the year 2018. Since then, the Spaniard has seen a significant change in his game and has risen to the higher echelons of the sport.

Ferrero, a former World No. 1 who also won the 2003 Roland Garros (French Open), had worked with Alexander Zverev for a year before joining Alcaraz on his journey. He helped him break into the Top 100 of the ATP rankings in the year 2021.

Since then the 21-year-old has had quite a dream run in a very short duration. The young gun has already secured four major title wins at the 2022 US Open, 2024 Roland Garros along with two consecutive Wimbledon championship titles in the years 2023 and 2024.

His impeccable style of playing and determination paired with an experienced coaching team will lead him to greater heights. The Spaniard now also has a chance to clinch the World No.1 spot due to Jannik Sinner being out of the sport for a while, owing to his ban. Alcaraz will surely be eager to overturn his poor run at the Australian and Qatar Open as he embarks on the hunt for another title to add to his growing list of accolades.

