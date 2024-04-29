WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz crashes Juan Martin del Potro's photo session at Madrid Open, exchanges pleasantries with Argentine

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Martin del Petro recently met during the 2024 Madrid Open as the Spaniard crashed the Argentine's photo session.

Though the Spaniard missed out on the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury, he is off to a fiery start at the Madrid Masters. Alcaraz is the second seed due to Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament and received a bye in the first round.

The 20-year-old kicked off his campaign with a dominating win against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-1 in the second round and followed it up with yet another clinical performance against Thiago Seyboth Wild, defeating the Brazilian 6-3, 6-3.

Alcaraz will play 23rd seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round in what will be a rematch of last year's final where the Spaniard defeated the German in a topsy-turvy three-setter 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to defend his title. He is also going for an unprecedented three-peat this year.

After his third-round win against Seyboth Wild, Alcaraz met Juan Martin del Potro. The Spaniard crashed the Argentine's photo session and gave him a five. The duo later shared pleasantries before going their own ways.

Del Potro is a two-time semifinalist in Madrid - 2009 and the infamous blue clay 2012. The tournament was won by Roger Federer on both occasions.

"Carlos Alcaraz looks like a 30-year-old guy who has been on the circuit for ten years and is super young" - Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin de Potro recently sat down with Madrid Open's Twitch, commending Carlos Alcaraz's demeanor on the court. The Argentine said the Spaniard had acclimatized to the court in a way that he appeared to be poised like a 30-year-old, despite being a decade younger.

"I love seeing Carlos Alcaraz because he has a freshness and naturalness when walking on the court that makes him look like a 30-year-old guy who has been on the circuit for ten years and is super young," Juan Martin del Potro told Punto de Break.

The 35-year-old also said how the Spaniard's rivalry with Jannik Sinner would be good for tennis and mentioned how every era had its own rivalries.

"He is going to be very good for tennis, that face-to-face against Sinner. A rivalry that tennis constantly had is going to happen," he added. "First it was Agassi-Sampras, then Roger-Rafa, then Novak. And now it will be the two of them."

The duo has met nine times in their careers so far with Carlos Alcaraz leading their head-to-head narrowly at 5-4.