WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz draws huge reaction from Emma Raducanu after wowing her with sensational shot during US Open mixed doubles

Carlos Alcaraz produced a moment of sheer brilliance during his first-round mixed doubles match partnering with Emma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open. The Spaniard's athleticism and shotmaking ability greatly impressed Raducanu, who could hardly believe what she saw from her doubles partner at the hardcourt Major.On Tuesday, August 19, the Spaniard and the Brit faced top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. Draper and Pegula won the first set 4-2, and were 40-0 up in the second game of the second set, with Raducanu and Alcaraz having won the first game. Here, Raducanu served to her compatriot, who hit a two-handed backhanded return. The 22-year-old WTA star managed to keep the ball in play, but Draper hit another backhander.What happened next left almost everyone in Arthur Ashe Stadium in awe, as Carlos Alcaraz raced beyond the lines and hit a powerful passing shot. The ball flew around the net post and remarkably landed in. Jessica Pegula, who was closest to possibly returning the shot, helplessly looked on as the ball zipped by her. Subsequently, Emma Raducanu put her hands to her head in disbelief at the Spaniard's bewildering shot.Watch the moment unfold below:Unfortunately for Alcaraz and Raducanu, they were ultimately ousted as Draper and Pegula won the second set 4-2 to progress to the quarterfinals. Draper and Pegula handsomely won their last eight clash too, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva to move into the semis.Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu to focus on respective singles campaigns at US Open after mixed doubles exitEmma Raducanu (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) during their first-round mixed doubles match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will now turn their attentions towards preparing for their respective singles campaigns at the 2025 US Open. Alcaraz, who won his maiden Major title at the 2022 edition of the hardcourt Major, heads into the men's singles event this time around on the back of his title triumph at the Cincinnati Open.Meanwhile, Raducanu, the 2021 US Open women's singles champion, has been resurgent in recent months. In Cincinnati, the Brit began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Olga Danilovic to set up a third-round clash against reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.Even though Sabalenka was the favorite on paper to beat the Brit, the latter produced a resilient display and gave the Belarusian plenty of problems to solve. Ultimately though, it was the reigning No. 1 who prevailed with a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) win.