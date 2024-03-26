WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz experiences Indian Wells deja vu during Miami Open practice session as he hilariously tries to get away from bees

Carlos Alcaraz booked a spot in the Miami Open fourth-round after registering a 6-2, 6-4 win over Gael Monfils in his last match.

The Spaniard on Tuesday hit the practice court ahead of his showdown against Lorenzo Musetti only to be met by a few unexpected guests.

Practising in front of a packed house, Alcaraz was spotted swatting away bees that had made their way onto the court. The former World No. 1 sported a smile as he dodged a couple of bees before resuming his practice session.

Short videos of the incident have since made their way to social media, with fans sharing their amusement at Alcatraz encountering bees on the tennis court in back-to-back tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Notably, bees had also stalled one of Alcaraz’s matches at the Indian Wells. The incident took place during his quarterfinal encounter against Alexander Zverev, which he went on to win 6-3, 6-1.

Their encounter was interrupted when a swarm of bees made their way to the court just nine minutes into the contest. Alcaraz took cover after initially trying to swat off a few bees.

Carlos Alcaraz logs eighth straight win with Miami Open 3R victory

Carlos Alcaraz beat Gael Monfils in the Miami Open third-round encounter.

Carlos Alcaraz recorded his eighth win on the trot after beating Gael Monfils in his Miami Open third-round encounter.

Speaking to ATPTour.com after his victory, the Spaniard heaped praise on his opponent before crediting his own forehand to helping him get over the line.

"He's a great athlete. He reaches almost every ball," Carlos Alcaraz said. "But at the same time, with my forehand, my best shot, I tried to move him around the court, tried to get him tired a little bit and give myself the chance to dominate the point, trying to go to the net and hitting my best shots."

The Alcaraz-Monfils showdown was well-attended, with some sporting greats also in the stands. Reacting to Neymar, Jimmy Butler and Juan Martin Del Potro's presence, Alcaraz said it was difficult to stay focussed but he found extra motivation to put on a show for them.

"It's kind of difficult to stay focused on the match, having such legends from every sport," the Spaniard said. "It's great for me. I try to show great tennis, try to make them happy as well, make them enjoy watching my games.

"It's a great opportunity to have them here, to talk with them a little bit. It's great to put on a show in front of them," he added.