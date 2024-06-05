WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz flaunts his dance moves in joyful celebration after French Open QF triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the French Open semifinal for the second year in a row after stunning ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Tuesday. Alcaraz celebrated his victory with a joyful dance routine to the hit song 'Monaco' by Bad Bunny.

Alcaraz, who won his first Major title at the 2022 US Open and his second at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, is having a decent run so far in the clay-court Grand Slam. The Spaniard has dropped only a single set in four matches, defeating J.J. Wolf, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Korda, and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the last eight.

The 21-year-old faced a tough challenge in the quarterfinals against Tsitsipas, who was the runner-up at the 2021 French Open. The Greek, who had lost all five of his previous meetings against the Spaniard, couldn't keep up and faced another disappointment, losing the match 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes.

After the win, Alcaraz walked down the stairs at Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he was greeted by a camera crew, with the famous Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s 'Monaco' song playing in the background. The Spaniard then showed off his dance routine.

The clip of Alcaraz’s dance was posted on the official French Open X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, June 4, with the caption:

"Dancing on to the semi-finals."

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner in the French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner (R)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face each other in the semifinal on Friday, June 7, at the 2024 French Open.

Second seed Sinner has been decent in his run to the last four, losing only a single set along the way, defeating Christopher Eubanks, Richard Gasquet, Pavel Kotov, Corentin Moutet, and Grigor Dimitrov.

The Italian has proven his status as the new ATP World No. 1, which he will officially become in the next week as defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Alcaraz and Sinner have met eight times before on the ATP tour and have an equal head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter was in the semifinal of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where eventual champion Alcaraz won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The contest will be followed by the other semifinal match between two-time finalist Casper Ruud, who received a walkover victory after Djokovic’s withdrawal, and the winner of the quarterfinal match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and 11th seed Alex de Minaur.