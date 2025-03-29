WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz gives a tour of his 'calm place,' shows off his sneakers and trophy collection in heartwarming clip from Netflix docuseries

Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed his calm place and showcased his sneakers and trophy collection in a clip from his upcoming Netflix docuseries, 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.' The Spaniard recently concluded his Miami Open campaign.

Alcaraz was last seen on the court on March 22, when he was competing against David Goffin in the first round of the Miami Open. The player faced an early exit in the tournament as he lost in the very first round with a score of 7-5, 4-6, 3-6. He will next be competing at the Monte Carlo Masters and is currently preparing for it.

Amidst the preparations, a heartwarming clip of the Spaniard's Netflix docuseries was shared on X. In it, the tennis player was seen showing off his calm place while flaunting his sneakers and trophies. He showcased a small room with a single bed and a stunning shoe rack with multiple pairs of sneakers. Additionally, he also had his ID cards and some trophies kept in this room. Opening up about it, he said:

"After each tournament, this is my place. This is my calm place. Here I have my hobbym something I love, which is sneakers, as you can see. I need more space. It's pretty small, but I manage. And for people that ask, 'Where do you keep your trophies?' Well, here. I have some important ones here. This one is from the 2022 US Open. The rest are in the living room".

He then further showed his Wimbledon trophy and read out the names of the previous champions. He exuded pride in having his name engraved on it.

"Wimbledon, of course. This one is awesome. Here are all the champions and suddently here I am, you know? It's like, 'What the hell is going on??' The joy of winning Wimbledon, which is experienced by a very select few, true geniuses." (0:40 onwards)

Carlos Alcaraz further added:

"I see myself as a normal person...But what I'd really like is to be the best in history." (1:08 onwards)

A glimpse of Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 tennis season so far

Carlos Alcaraz started his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open on January 13. He delivered a staunch performance in the tournament, having defeated several top-notch athletes, such as Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper, to reach the quarter-final round of the tournament. However, he couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round, as he was bested by Novak Djokovic with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Following this, he competed in the ATP Rotterdam, where he won the title by defeating Alex de Minaur with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Carlos Alcaraz's third tournament of the year was the Qatar Open, where he fell short of reaching the semifinal round after losing to Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal round.

The 21-year-old then participated in the Indian Wells Masters, where he faced a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final round against Jack Draper with the score of 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. Alcaraz's Netflix series, 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way,' will be released on April 23, 2025.

