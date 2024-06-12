Carlos Alcaraz is seemingly having the time of his life with his friends. The young Spaniard treated himself to a well-deserved trip to Ibiza after his title run at the 2024 French Open.

Alcaraz clinched his third different Grand Slam by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final at Roland-Garros last Sunday (June 9). He celebrated his achievement with his friends and family in Paris with some champagne.

Alcaraz has continued his celebrations in Ibiza. After fulfilling his commitments at the French Open, he jetted off to the Balearic Islands with his friends. Several clips of the Spaniard revelling in his time off the court recently emerged on social media.

Trending

In one such video, Carlos Alcaraz was captured singing “We are the Champions” by British rock band Queen. In another clip, he was seen grooving to some music at a nightclub.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He also clicked a few pictures with fans and posed for a group picture with Spanish YouTuber Ampeter.

Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz's agent on his Ibiza trip: "It scares me personally"

Alcaraz pictured with his agent at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is unwinding and recharging before his highly anticipated grasscourt campaign, but his agent Albert Molina isn’t exactly a fan of his trip to Ibiza.

During a recent interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Molina jokingly touched upon the Spaniard’s insistence on going to Ibiza unescorted.

"He didn't want anyone," he said.

Alcaraz’s agent added that he was worried about the idea because of the people he would be surrounded by.

"It scares me personally, but not because of Carlos. Because I know that the problem is that Carlos is very noble, it is not because of Carlos but because of the people he may have by his side," he noted.

Molina clarified that he wasn’t concerned about the Spaniard’s friend circle, but he hoped Alcaraz would be cautious of any strangers trying to film him. Molina added that he feared potential controversies arising from any out-of-context videos shared on social media.

"Not because of his friends because they are good people," he noted. "But hey, when you expose yourself so much outside, there are always people with a phone who can record something that may be taken out of context or may not be reality as it is."

"Because in the end a photo or a 5 second video can convey things to you that are not real, lies. He is afraid that this will happen to him that it could be nailed to him at night in any situation of this type," Alcaraz’s agent added.

After a successful end to his claycourt run, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to kick off his grasscourt campaign at the Queen’s Club Championships (June 17-23), where he is the defending champion. The World No. 2 will then head to Wimbledon, where he is again defending his title from last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback