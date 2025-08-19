WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek board private jet together to race to NYC for US Open mixed doubles after Cincinnati Open wins

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek boarded the same private jet to head to New York after their respective title triumphs at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The Spaniard and the Pole didn't get much time to celebrate their successes in Cincinnati, as both are set to feature in the revamped mixed doubles event at this year's US Open. The mixed doubles action at Flushing Meadows is slated to get going on Tuesday, August 19.On Monday, August 18, Alcaraz won the men's singles title at the Cincinnati Open for the first time in his career after his final opponent, reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, retired mid-match citing illness. Later, Swiatek fought hard to defeat Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final.In the aftermath of the results, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Cincinnati Open posted a video showing Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek aboard a private jet headed for New York. In the video, the Spaniard and the Pole laid bare their appreciation for the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.Watch the video below:After arriving in New York, Swiatek shared an Instagram Story to inform her followers that her shared flight with Alcaraz had safely landed. She also sent a heads-up to her partner for the US Open mixed doubles event, Casper Ruud.&quot;Made it ✈️See you on the court @casperruud 👀😇,&quot; Swiatek captioned her Instagram Story.Swiatek's Instagram Story upon arriving in New York for the 2025 US Open (Source: Instagram/iga.swiatek)Iga Swiatek &amp; Casper Ruud to face Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in US Open mixed doubles 1R; Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu to clash against top seedsCarlos Alcaraz (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) (Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, seeded No. 3 in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles draw, are set to face Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in the first round. The match, scheduled to take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, is likely to see the majority of the Flushing Meadows crowd supporting home favorites Keys and Tiafoe.Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have been drawn to face No. 1 seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round. If Swiatek and Ruud win their match against the all-American duo, they will go on to face either Naomi Osaka-Gael Monfils or Caty McNally-Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.If Alcaraz and Raducanu make it through to the quarterfinals, they will face either Olga Danilovic-Novak Djokovic or Mirra Andreeva-Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.