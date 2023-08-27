WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek entertain New York crowd with their amazing football skills during Arthur Ashe Kids' Day ahead of US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek enthralled fans with their football skills on Saturday during the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day event.

The Spaniard and the Pole, both of whom are World No. 1 on their respective tours, were joined by the famous comedy group Dude Perfect to compete in a football challenge at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. There was a caveat, though. Instead of a regular football or tennis ball, the top-ranked duo had to hoof a huge green fuzzy ball across the net.

Lots of fun subsequently ensued at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek displayed their immaculate football skills. Both players had supreme ball control and could balance the huge yet light fuzzy ball on their chest as they tried to keep the ball in the bounds of their opponent team's service box.

Dude Perfect, meanwhile, boasted just as good football skills, making the contest close. Eventually, Alcaraz and Swiatek came out on top in a 27-ball rally, which involved the Pole guarding the service line and the Spaniard hitting headers whilst at the net.

Alcaraz and Swiatek were ecstatic at winning the point, following which they celebrated in animated fashion.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek celebrate after beating Dude Perfect at the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

The World No. 1s were also joined by Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Ben Shelton during the event.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their 2022 US Open titles

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the 2022 US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will be eager to go all the way in Flushing Meadows once again this year. Both players won their maiden US Open titles in 2022 in hard-fought fasion.

Most notably, both Alcaraz and Swiatek played resilient tennis in the semifinals to overcome Frances Tiafoe (from two sets to one down) and Aryna Sabalenka (from a break down in the deciding set), respectively.

The World No. 1s have also enjoyed a good season in 2023. While Alcaraz won this year's Wimbledon in scintillating fashion, Swiatek dropped only one set en route to winning her third Roland Garros title.

However, it should be noted that Alcaraz and Swiatek are both in peril of dropping their top spots in the upcoming fortnight.

The Spaniard will be replaced by Novak Djokovic if the Serb wins his first-round match on Monday. Swiatek, meanwhile, could lose her World No. 1 spot to Aryna Sabalenka if the Pole fails to defend 2,000 ranking points from her US Open triumph last year.