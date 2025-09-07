WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz jumps with joy after fellow Spaniard Marcel Granollers wins US Open men's doubles title with partner Horacio Zeballos

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted celebrating countryman Marcel Granoller's victory at the final of the 2025 US Open. Granollers and his partner Horacio Zeballos proved to be too strong for the British pair of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, winning the final, winning 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 to win the title.The final was a to-and-fro contest where momentum swung from one team to another. The first set was decided by one break of serve as Skupski and Salisbury took it 6-3, after which the second set stayed on serve before the pair of Granollers and Zeballos won it in the tiebreaker.The significant moment of the match came in the deciding set, when serving at 4-5, the team of Granollers and Zeballos faced three match points, but saved all of them, and then broke the British pair's serve the very next game to get a 6-5 lead. They eventually served the match out, winning their second doubles title, after having won the French Open this year.Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz was seen at the gym, preparing himself for his singles final on Sunday, but keeping a keen eye on the doubles final. As soon as the match ended with Granollers and Zeballos winning, Alcaraz jumped in joy, showing his support for his compatriot, which can be seen in the following video.Carlos Alcaraz faces his rival Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final on Sunday (September 7), with the Spaniard having a 9-5 lead in the head-to-head over the Italian.Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the first man to win the US Open without dropping a setAlcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Getty)Carlos Alcaraz looks to make history as the Spaniard aims to become the first player to clinch the US Open without dropping a set. The Spaniard has been in splendid form at Flushing Meadows this year, dispatching his opponents in straight sets, which included 20th-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals, followed by a win over four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.Alcaraz would become the sixth player to win a Major title without dropping a set, after the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg, Ilie Nastase, and Ken Rosewall, who did so in the other three Majors other than the US Open.However, given that Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner on Sunday's final, the task of winning in straight sets is a tough challenge. Even though the head-to-head is in favor of the Spaniard, most of their matches have been close encounters. Even though Alcaraz crosses the line, doing so in straight sets against a player who is on an unbeaten streak of 27 matches on hard courts at Majors will be tough.