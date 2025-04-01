WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz melts hearts with wholesome elderly fan interaction ahead of clay return

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted interacting with an elderly fan during one of his training sessions in Murcia. The Spaniard is prepping hard for the upcoming clay court season in Europe.

Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where he lost to David Goffin in the second round. Despite a valiant effort against the Belgian, Goffin outlasted him in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The World No. 3 sweetly greeted an old lady during his recent practice session in Murcia. She happened to be a diehard fan of Alcaraz since his debut on tour.

"Lo quiero desde que empezó." The old lady said to Carlos Alcaraz, which means I've loved him since he started his career.

Alcaraz has made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing 15 wins from 19 matches, including a title-winning run at the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Jack Draper in three sets.

The 21-year-old reflected on his shocking exit in Miami and gave an honest review about his performance.

"It was a poor level from me. I just wanted to play better. After the first set, I thought I was going to be better. He played well, he played good tennis. My level didn't increase. I think his level after the first set increased a little bit," Carlos Alcaraz said (via the ATP Tour).

Alcaraz also said that his body started to tire by the end of the second set and that he couldn't find a way past the Belgian in the second set.

"I didn't feel well in my legs. I wasn't injured, I wasn't sick. I was feeling perfectly before the match. I felt good, a little bit nervous, which is normal before the match. But nothing more than that. I just felt ready, I thought that I was going to play really good tennis. It didn't happen," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has been included in the entry list of the Monte Carlo Masters 2025

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to feature in the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters. The Spaniard will make his second appearance at the iconic event this year.

Alcaraz chalked up a second-round exit on his debut at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2022. Despite a valiant effort against Sebastian Korda, the American outfoxed him in three sets.

Alcaraz will be joined by his close rivals Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev at the Monte Carlo Masters. He is expected to be the second seed at the event.

