WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz presents Jude Bellingham with Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award 2024, hilariously forgets to pass the award over

Carlos Alcaraz presented Jude Bellingham with the Breakthrough of the Year award at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

However, the presentation produced a hilarious moment as the reigning Wimbledon champion forgot to hand the award over to the Real Madrid and England midfielder before eventually remembering to do so.

"The winner of the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award is Jude Bellingham," Alcaraz said as Bellingham approached him to shake his hand and take the award.

However, instead of giving the award to Bellingham, Alcaraz kept it in his hands and proceeded to deliver a speech of his own instead of letting the Englishman take over.

"In the first place, I would like to thank the Laureus Academy for inviting me to present this award, and congratulations to Jude for winning it. I won this award last year, and it was truly special for me because legends of the Laureus Academy vote for it, and it gives an international recognition to all sports," Alcaraz added.

The former ATP World No. 1 went on to talk positively about Bellingham, with the award still in his hands.

"It's truly amazing to enjoy your game and hopefully, you are enjoying your time at Real Madrid, building your legacy here. Have a good evening everyone and congratulations to you as well. Your time," Alcaraz concluded.

At this point, a thankful yet mischievous Bellingham poked fun at Alcaraz as the Spaniard belatedly handed over the award.

"He's kept it for another year," Bellingham joked.

Watch the hilarious exchange below:

Alcaraz won the award last year for his exemplary feats during the 2022 tennis season, which included the US Open title and two ATP Masters 1000 titles. The Spaniard was invited to present the award this year to Bellingham, who, despite being only 20, is already widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders.

Carlos Alcaraz eyeing history-making third successive Madrid Open title

Carlos Alcaraz holding the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open trophy

Alcaraz has so far been absent from the European clay court season due to a right arm injury. However, the World No. 3 is set to make his comeback as the two-time defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open.

If Alcaraz manages to win this year's edition of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 title, he will become the first player to win it three times in a row. However, the Spaniard will have to be at the top of his game in Madrid due to the tricky draw.

The reigning Madrid Open champion will face either Arthur Rinderknech or Alexander Shevchenko in the first round. He may potentially face the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Ugo Humbert, and Andrey Rublev deeper into the tournament. There is also a chance of Alcaraz facing Rafael Nadal in the final.