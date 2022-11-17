Watch: Carlos Alcaraz receives year-end World No. 1 trophy at 2022 ATP Finals in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the year-end singles World No. 1 at the ATP Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old qualified for the season-ending event after a banner season but withdrew from the year-ending championships because of a muscle tear. However, with Stefanos Tsitsipas losing to Novak Djokovic on Monday and Rafael Nadal getting eliminated from semifinal contention a day later, Alcaraz was confirmed as the year-end No. 1.

In the process, the reigning US Open winner became the youngest year-end World No. 1 and the first teenager to do so. Alcaraz received a glittering trophy for the achievement in front of adoring fans in Turin.

Alcaraz started the ATP Finals week in pole position to end the year as the World No. 1 despite not participating in the event. Only two players — Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas — were in contention to thwart Alcaraz.

Nadal needed to win the tournament, while Tsitsipas needed a perfect week in Turin to do so. However, with the Spaniard losing his first two matches in straight sets, he bowed out of semifinal contention.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas' loss to Djokovic in his first match put paid to his slim hopes of becoming the new World No. 1. The Greek, though, is on course for his second ATP Finals title, beating Daniil Medvedev in a third-set tiebreak to set up a winner-takes-all showdown with Andrey Rublev.

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season highlights

Carlos Alcaraz has had a season to remember, going 57-13 and capturing a tour-high five titles, including his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The 19-year-old started the year as World No. 32 but quickly rose through the rankings after title triumphs in Miami and Barcelona. His Madrid triumph made him the youngest player since Nadal (2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles.

Alcaraz lost in the quarterfinals on his Roland Garros debut and made the second week at Wimbledon for the first time. After making the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, the Spaniard made history at the US Open. He defeated Casper Ruud in the final to become the youngest Flushing Meadows champion in three decades and the first teenager to become the ATP World No. 1.

The teenager made the semifinals in Basel before retiring from the Paris Masters quarterfinals with a tear, which also ruled him out of the ongoing ATP Finals.

