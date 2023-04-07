WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz returns to training after injury ahead of clay swing

Carlos Alcaraz has made a quick return to training after suffering from an injury that ruled him out of next week's Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard was seen training at a tennis club in his hometown of Murcia, Spain, and devoted particular focus to his forehand.

Alcaraz picked up the injury during his Miami Open campaign, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals in another three-set thriller between the duo. Earlier this week, the Spaniard revealed that he had suffered post-traumatic arthritis in his left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine, which needed rest.

The World No. 2's injury doesn't seem too serious as he recently took to Real Murcia Club de Tenis to begin his preparations for the clay swing.

Germán R. Abril @gerebit0 Pese a sus problemas físicos, no descansa Carlos Alcaraz, que ya prepara la gira sobre tierra batida. Lo hace en el Pese a sus problemas físicos, no descansa Carlos Alcaraz, que ya prepara la gira sobre tierra batida. Lo hace en el @MurciaClubTenis 🎾 Pese a sus problemas físicos, no descansa Carlos Alcaraz, que ya prepara la gira sobre tierra batida. Lo hace en el @MurciaClubTenis. https://t.co/wulf3d868H

After his Miami participation, Alcaraz visited a doctor back home to learn more about his injury, and was thus advised to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour," Carlos Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor @drlopezmartinez in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. https://t.co/UsJzejm1WC

Alcaraz is expected to make a comeback at the Barcelona Open, where he is the defending champion. He will then also defend his Madrid Masters title in the build-up to the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach reveals moment when Alcaraz knew he could beat Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach and former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero recently revealed when his student was first filled with belief that he could beat his idol and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz lost to Nadal in a three-set thriller at Indian Wells last season. The first thing he told Ferrero after the match was that he felt ready to beat Nadal. Ferrero highlighted Alcaraz's ability to feel strongly when he is ready to achieve big things.

“After losing against Nadal at the Indian Wells in the semifinals Alcaraz came out of the court and said ‘I think I’m ready to defeat him now’. It was the first thing he told me after losing and then he beat Nadal and Djokovic in Madrid. As I mentioned previously, he has this ability to feel when he’s ready,” Ferrero told Tennis Majors.

Carlos Alcaraz has lost just two matches and won 18 so far this season. He has already played in two clay-court tournaments this season, winning the Argentina Open before reaching the final of the Rio Open. The 19-year-old is also locked in an intense battle with Novak Djokovic for the ATP World No. 1 ranking.

Poll : 0 votes