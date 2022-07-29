Watch: Carlos Alcaraz reveals his first crush during fun Q&A session

Carlos Alcaraz is currently in action at the Croatia Open in Umag after losing the final of the Hamburg European Open to Lorenzo Musetti last week.

Alcaraz was part of a fun session on Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart show as he picked out a bunch of funny and weird questions on a range of topics, choosing to skip some and boldly answer a few.

Having picked up a card which asked who his first crush was, the teen sensation had an interesting reply.

"Spanish influence," was the Madrid Open champion's answer.

When Alcaraz picked out a question card which asked what the first thing he does upon entering a new hotel room, the Spaniard unhesitatingly replied that he chooses to lie down

"Lie in my bed," said Alcaraz.

The spirited star named Reilly Opelka as the player he wanted to go on a road trip with.

"I am so bad at doing these things," said the youngster with a smile after rounding off the Q&A session with 14 points.

He also parried a few questions that included, "How messy is your car?," stating that he didn't understand what was being asked, much to the amusement of those present.

Carlos Alcaraz continues sensational rise, breaks into ATP top 5

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Hamburg European Open

Carlos Alcaraz has been on the path to ascendancy ever since the beginning of the season. The young Spaniard got past the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman on his way to winning the Rio Open, which helped him breach the top 20 in the ATP rankings.

Victory over Casper Ruud in the final of the Miami Open saw Alcaraz crowned the youngest winner in the history of the tournament.

Entry into the elite top 10 followed with a triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals en route to yet another title.

The best was still to come as Alcaraz stunned Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to reign supreme at the Madrid Open, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Spaniard, however, failed to get past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros despite going into the clay-court Major as one of the favorites.

José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v

Carlos Alcaraz is now in the ATP top 5, becoming the second-youngest player in the 21st century to have managed the feat. His childhood idol Rafael Nadal broke into the top 5 as an 18-year-old in 2005.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far