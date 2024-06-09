WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz roars in delight, falls to the clay in celebration after French Open final win over Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz exulted with joy and collapsed to the ground in jubilation after securing his maiden French Open title. This win also marked the Spaniard's third Grand Slam overall.

Seeded third, Alcaraz defeated fourth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in four hours and 19 minutes at Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim the title at Roland-Garros. The Spaniard, 21, made history by becoming the youngest player to win Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces, having previously triumphed on hard courts at the 2022 US Open and on grass at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz has now emerged victorious in 11 five-set matches, with his only defeat coming against Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Australian Open two years ago.

After scoring the winning point against Zverev, Alcaraz collapsed onto the red dirt in a moment of pure jubilation and let out triumphant shouts as he lay there. He then rose to his feet, shook hands with the German at the net, and shared a heartfelt hug.

The World No.3 then raised his hands in celebration, soaking in the cheers of the crowd before making his way to the stands where his team, family, and friends were present.

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his impressive run at the 2024 French Open by defeating lucky loser J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. He then triumphed over qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Alcaraz then continued his winning streak by overcoming 27th seed Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 and 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz triumphed over ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a score of 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4. He then faced a challenging match against second seed Jannik Sinner, ultimately winning with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to secure a spot in the final, where he locked horns with Alexander Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz on his 2024 French Open title win: "It has been incredible work"

Speaking at the trophy presentation ceremony following his win over Alexander Zverev in the final of the 2024 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz stated that winning the title has been an "incredible work."

Alcaraz commended his team for their support in preparing him for the Claycourt Major, especially since he had not competed for three weeks prior to arriving at Roland-Garros due to a right arm injury. This injury had also prevented him from participating in the Italian Open.

"It has been incredible work. The last month we were struggling a lot with the injury. I am really grateful to have the team that I have and the people I have around. I know that everyone in my team is giving their heart just to make me improve as a player and a person. To grow up. So I am really grateful and I call you a team, but it is a family," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz also praised Alexander Zverev for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament and in the championship showdown.

"I want to congratulate Sascha [Alexander Zverev] for a great beginning of this year, a great level of tennis, a great tournament. I know you give your heart every day you step on the court. I am pretty sure you will have the opportunities to win slams or this tournament very, very soon," Alcaraz said.