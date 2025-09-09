  • home icon
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz shows off his dance moves alongside Colombian singer J Balvin as he celebrates US Open victory in style

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:28 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz shows off his dance moves alongside Colombian singer J Balvin as he celebrates US Open victory in style.
Carlos Alcaraz shows off his dance moves alongside Colombian singer J Balvin as he celebrates US Open victory in style. Credit: GETTY

Carlos Alcaraz won his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam after beating Jannik Sinner in four sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The Spaniard equally split the Grand Slam titles with Sinner this season, as Alcaraz also won 2025 Roland Garros.

Two days after the US Open win, the celebration hasn't died down. Tennis commentator Jose Morgado reshared a TikTok video where Alcaraz can be seen celebrating in the company of Colombian singer J Balvin and several others. In the video, the six-time Grand Slam champion can be seen dancing with a group of people.

The celebration is fitting given Carlos Alcaraz has dethroned Jannik Sinner to regain the World No. 1 ranking in men's singles. The duo has become the new iconic rivals of tennis as they have won all the Grand Slams between them in the past two years.

Carlos Alcaraz's fitting response to his growing rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's rivalry has hit another high this season. The duo competed in the Grand Slam finals three times this year, and the only time they didn't was at the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in four sets in the quarter-final. For Alcaraz, he had a playful response when asked about meeting Sinner so many times on court.

"I'm seeing you more than my family," Alcaraz said during the trophy ceremony. "It's great to share the court, to share the locker rooms, everything."

Reflecting on his performance in the final, Alcaraz agreed with his coach’s praise. He said in order to beat the Italian, he had to be perfect, which he was, as he produced twice as many winners, 42-21, in the US Open final.

"He's right. I think I played perfect. ... If I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz also said that he studied the Wimbledon championship, where Jannik Sinner defeated him in four sets. He explained that he and his team dissected the Wimbledon final closely to prepare for the rematch at the US Open.

"Yeah, I studied that match," Alcaraz said. I studied the Wimbledon final. As I said, I spoke with my coaches, and we saw the Wimbledon final, and yeah, we spoke about what we would have done better in that match, just in case I'm going to face him in another time."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will renew their rivalry when they feature in the 2025 ATP Tour finals, which will be held in Turin, Italy.

